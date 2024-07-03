Top priority to safety, security of pilgrims taking footpath routes: EO

Tirupati: The safety and security of the pilgrims trekking the footpath routes to reach Tirumala holds paramount importance, asserted TTD EO J Syamala Rao.

The EO reviewed the safety measures for the pedestrian devotees with the government forest department, TTD forest wing, engineering, vigilance and security departments in the meeting hall of Sri Padmavati Rest House in Tirupati.

He asked the officials to give high priority to the safety of the devotees going on the Alipiri and Srivari Mettu walkways.

Speaking on this occasion, the EO said that apart from the existing trap cameras, more cameras should be set up to track the movement of leopards and other animals.

The officials concerned were directed to take steps to improve the signaling system especially, so that the control room gets alarm signals on the movement of wild beasts roaming from the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple to the seventh mile at any time.

This will help in sending caution to the devotees and alerting them on time. T

he officials were directed to write a letter to the joint committee. He said that the proposals given by the earlier committee were too expensive and suggested cost effective alternative structures and routes.

Earlier the EO was briefed by the forest officials on the timings when the footpath has high or low flow of devotees, the period when leopards roam in the area and through a PPT prepared by the Wild Life Institution of India. It was brought to the notice of the EO that the devotees on foot should reach Tirumala at the prescribed times and accordingly changes should be made. The EO asked JEO Veerabraham and CV&SO Dusi Narasimha Kishore to discuss with the authorities concerned and take appropriate measures as per the suggestion of forest officials.

The EO also reviewed the works that have been taken up, progress of the works and how more works need to be carried out and other related issues in detail. SV Zoo Park curator Selvam, DFO (Tirupati) Satish, Sub-DFO Nageswara Rao, SE2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, deputy CF (TTD) Srinivas, estates special officer Mallikharjuna, health officer Dr Sridevi and others were present.