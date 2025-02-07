TTD board members to meet CM soon on expulsion of non-Hindu employees

Tirupati: TTD trust board members will meet Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to press for the sending out non-Hindu employees working in TTD, said BJP leader and TTD trust board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy.

BJP leaders and TTD trust board members including him will meet the Chief Minister on February 14 to discuss various TTD issues, particularly on discontinuing the services of the employees working in TTD. He said around 1,000 employees were believed to be non-Hindus and practising other faiths.

The TTD has 24,000 employees, including 6,000 regular employees and remaining working as outsourced and contract employees, but the vigilance inquiry came out with a list of only 18 employees who are practising other religions were working in TTD, he said, adding that even in 18, some were Hindus and their names were erroneously included.

As such, Bhanu Prakash Reddy said a re-inquiry is needed to find all those practising other religions working in TTD.

It may be noted here that the TTD issued a memo to 18 employees who were found in vigilance inquiry as practising other religions, before taking a final decision on shifting them to government and other services.