TTD Chairman conducts surprise inspection at Tirumala

Interacts with devotees to gather feedback on various facilities

Tirumala: TTD Chairman B R Naidu conducted a surprise inspection at Tirumala on Tuesday evening to review the services and amenities being provided to the pilgrims by the TTD.

The Chairman, along with a few TTD board members inspected the premises of Srivari temple and interacted with devotees to gather feedback on various facilities.

He also enquired about the availability of drinking water, food distribution under Annaprasadam, queue management and overall sanitation.

Several devotees expressed their happiness to the Chairman, stating that the facilities and services in Tirumala have significantly improved in recent times. They also praised the quality and taste of the food being served in the Annaprasadam Complex.

TTD Board Members Panabaka Lakshmi, Janga Krishnamurthy, Shanta Ram, Naresh Kumar, and Janaki Devi, along with officials and staff, participated in the inspection.

