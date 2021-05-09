TTD denies Karnataka's Kishkindha trust allegations on Lord Hanuman birth place, demands to prove

The project officer of the SV Higher Theological Institute under the TTD objected that the allegations made by the Hanumadha Janmabhoomi Tirtha Trust (RN) in Kishkindha, Karnataka over Lord Hanuman's birthplace, which denied Anjanadri in Thirumala as Hanuman's birthplace. The project officer ruled out the allegations as baseless. Hanumadh Janmabhoomi Tirtha Trust recently wrote a letter to TTD stating that Hanuman's birthplace is Kishkinda mountain on the Tungabhadra coast in Karnataka.



Against this backdrop, the TTD has sent a reply to the letter written by Sri Govindananda Saraswati Swamiji, the founding trustee of the Hanumadha Janmabhoomi Trust on Saturday. The letter said that the Pandita Parishad set up by the TTD submitted a specific report proving that Anjaneya Swamy was born in Anjanadri in Thirumala with mythological, legislative, and geographical evidence after four months of research.



The TTD has sent a report along with this letter to Hanuman Janmabhoomi Trust asking them to submit a report by May 20 proving how their evidence can be untrue. At the same time, he demanded an unconditional apology in writing for the insults made against TTD.

