TTD gets 100 tonne of organic pulses for Srivari Prasadam

Tirupati: One 100 tonnes of organic pulses procured by TTD from farmers in various districts reached Tirupati on Saturday. The pulses were required for making prasadams for offering to the deity.

TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy received the stock at marketing godown here after ceremonial pujas. Speaking on the occasion, he said the pulses were procured from 2,500 organic farmers through the Markfed and processed by millers for the sake of TTD.

The annual requirement of pulses for Srivari Prasadam is about 7,000 tonnes of pulses that includes 896 tonnes of red gram, 215 tonnes of black gram, 474 tonnes of jaggery, 54 tonnes of coriander seeds, 25 tonnes of turmeric, 237 tonnes of Sona masuri rice, 22 tonnes of cumin seeds, 83 tonnes of dried red chillies, 284 tonnes of Moong dal, 25 tonnes of chana dal, he said adding that in order to support the organic farmers, TTD provided 1,800 bullocks and unproductive cows to them for farming activities. Deputy EO Natesh Babu, General Manager Subramaniam and Markfed manager Sridhar were present.