TTD hailed for launching Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Visesha Homam

TIRUMALA : Pouring in laurels on Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Visesha Homam commenced by TTD at Alipiri Go Mandiram on November 23, a pilgrim caller Eswar from Tirupati described it as a boon for devotees who wish to perform the sacred pyre on their special days and thanked TTD Chairman and the EO for introducing the unique Homam for the sake of devotees. The monthly ‘Dial your EO’ programme was held at Annamayya Bhavan at Tirumala on Friday wherein the TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy attended to 24 calls from pilgrims.

The caller from Tirupati also sought EO to introduce a Twitter account for TTD to resolve the issues of pilgrims as the Dial you EO programme lasts only for an hour. Replying to the caller, the EO said the TTD already has a call centre and a Whatsapp number for the redressal of devotees' complaints.

However, he said, he will look into the possibility of opening a Twitter account for TTD.

Another caller Sudhakar Rao from Cheepurupalli suggested to the EO to check the possibility of Giripradakshinam for Tirumala also akin to Tiruvannamalai to which the EO responded, it is indeed a great suggestion.

But due to its geographical composition, Giripradakshina is not possible at Tirumala, instead, the possibility of Maha Pradakshinam shall be considered for devotees taking a walk around the temple on the Outer Ring Road on the hills, he opined.

A pilgrim caller Appanna from Vizag sought the EO to provide Akshata (holy rice) along with Prasadam to devotees to which the EO answered it is not possible as the Akshata is provided only to Kalyanotsavam devotees.

Replying to another question from the caller, he said the TTD has already prepared a chart to perform Arjitha Sevas at Sri Godadevi Sametha Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Visakhapatnam which will be commenced soon.

Ravi from Kavali suggested to the EO to commence an Eye Bank on the lines of Blood Bank to which he replied they will look into the possibility of establishing one at SVIMS superspeciality hospital.

Another caller Vijaya Lakshmi sought the EO to provide a facelift to Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Warangal to which the EO said the team from TTD will inspect and see the possibility of developing the temple with SRIVANI funds.

When a Chennai-based devotee Dhananjay sought EO to appoint an officer for the Alwar Divya Prabandham Project to which the EO said already an officer was there to take care of the programmes related to that project.

Similarly, Srinivas Shankar Goud from Hyderabad sought the EO to improve the quality of laddu prasadam and reduce the usage of sugar candy in it to which the EO said, laddus are being prepared by Potu workers as per the Dittam.

However, he said the Potu workers have been instructed to maintain the quality of laddus, he added.