TTD JEO inspects children’s hospital works in Tirupati

Tirupati: TTD JEO Gautami inspected the ongoing construction works of Sri Padmavathi Children’s Super Specialty Hospital at Alipiri in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion after inspection, the JEO instructed the engineering officials that the Children’s Super Specialty Hospital with six floors which is coming up in an area of 50,000 sft should be completed as per schedule by deploying additional workers before March 2025.

She said that Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Hospital under TTD is scheduled to provide more free services to the poor including better cardiac services with the latest medical equipment in the new building.

Earlier, the JEO also reviewed the construction works of the hospital with the officials concerned.

Director of SVIMS Dr RV Kumar, Director of Padmavathi Children’s Super Specialty Hospital Dr Srinath Reddy, SE (Electrical) Venkateswarlu, CE Satyanarayana, EEs Krishna Reddy, Mallikarjuna Prasad and other officers were present.