TTD makes arrangements for Tumburu Theertham Mukkoti

Tirumala: With the TTD plans to allow devotees for Tumburu Theertham Mukkoti, elaborate arrangements are being made for the pilgrim arriving from various states to participate in the annual religious event to be held, after a gap of two years, on March 18.

At an official meeting held at the Central Command and Control Centre here on Wednesday, officials from TTD and government agencies including police, RTC, Fire etc. discussed arrangements and the facilities to be made for the pilgrims. Speaking on the occasion, TTD Vigilance Guard Officer Bali Reddy said for security reasons, the devotees would be allowed to visit the Thumburu theertha in Seshachala forests from 06.00 am to evening 4.00 only on March 17 and 18.

The devotees will not be allowed to stay overnight and also visit the Theertham during nights, he said and appealed to the devotees to cooperate with TTD and forest officials for the smooth conduct of event.

TTD Anna Prasadam wing would provide Anna Prasadam to devotees on both days at Papavinasam dam where a medical centre will also be set up for providing any medical aid, he said adding that two ambulances with medical team including doctors and para-medical staff will be stationed at the theertham site. Other facilities including ladders, safety barricades, metal chains and ropeways will also be provided wherever required on the 10 km long forest route to help the devotees trek the difficult jungle path to reach the Theertham.

Drinking water will be made available to the devotees, he said informing that through a public address system the precautions to be observed by the devotees during the visit to Theertham and also details of the prohibited items like matchboxes. As a stand by arrangement, medical and health teams to render service to devotees, police, forest and TTD vigilance personnel will be deployed at the several points to prevent any forest fire and ensure safety and security to the pilgrims. Anna Prasadam Deputy EO Harindranath, catering officer G L N Shastri, TTD Ashwini hospital Superintendent Dr Kusuma Kumari, police and RTC officials were present.