TTD nets Rs 93.96 crore through Hundi offerings in February

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) netted an income of Rs 93.96 crore through Hundi offerings last month February.

This includes Rs 90.45 crore through the cash offerings made by devotees after Darshan of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala temple and also through ' eHundi' floated by TTD for receiving the offerings from devotees online for the Lord which was Rs Rs 3.51 crore

It is pertinent to note that the income through the Hundi cash offerings 'Kanukas' reached the normal stage i.e pre-pandemic period which was monthly on an average Rs 90-100 crore.

Speaking to media after 'Dial Your TTD EO, programme in Tirumala on Friday, Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy detailing Revenue, Darshan, Prasadam sale etc. in February month said TTD also netted Rs 22 lakhs income through 'eHundi' of Goddess Padmavati temple.

In all 14.51 lakh pilgrims had Darshan of Lord Venkateswara which was on average was about 50000 daily while 76.61 lakh laddus sold in Tirumala temple in the month.