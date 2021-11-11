TTD notifies Sampangi plant as Sthala Vruksham of Tirumala

Tirumala: Based on its historical significance, predominance and importance in all the rituals performed in the temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, TTD has recognised and notified Sampangi-Magnolia Champaca as the Sthala Vruksham of Tirumala. In the recent times, TTD under the instructions of Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy has developed Sampradaya Gardens in Tirumala which included the flowering plants and trees as mentioned in various Puranas.

Among the divine flowers which adorn Sri Venkateswara Swamy during everyday rituals, Sampangi scientifically known as Magnoia Champaca, plays a pivotal role.

In fact, the 33 and 34 shlokas from Chapter 13 of Bhavishyottara Puranam says that Sri Srinivasa Himself advised emperor Tondaman not to remove the Sampangi Vanam while constructing the Prakaram.

Even today, the 30-feet Prakaram (wall) between Nadimi Padikavili Gopuram and Maha Dwara Gopuram is called Sampangi Prakaram.

Keeping in view the importance of Sampangi flower in the offerings of Tirumala temple, it is notified that Sampangi is Sthala Vruksham of the temple town of Tirumala.