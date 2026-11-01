TTD staff to receive AI training for smarter devotee services

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Muddada Ravichandra announced on Saturday that all TTD employees will be provided specialized training in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance their technical capabilities and streamline services for visiting devotees.

He also assured that process mechanism is underway to ensure promotions for all eligible personnel. Addressing a retirement felicitation ceremony organized by the TTD Employees Welfare Department at Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati, the EO emphasized that employees must adapt to evolving technologies.

He highlighted that training modules will be conducted in collaboration with domain experts from premier institutions, including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Integrating AI into official administrative workflows will enable staff to process work faster while elevating temple management efficiency.

Inaugurating the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp, EO Ravichandra felicitated 29 retiring personnel. He urged retirees to share their operational experience and best practices with existing staff to serve as a valuable reference for future generations. Expressing gratitude for their dedicated service, he wished them a healthy and peaceful post-retirement life.

The 29 retiring staff members were presented with shawls, Srivari Laddu Prasadam, and honored with Vedic blessings by priests. The event was attended by TTD JEO (Health and Education) Prabhala Gopinath, Additional FA & CAO Ravi Prasad, Deputy EO Anandaraju, trade union representatives, and family members of the retirees.