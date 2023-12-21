TTD suspends timeslot sarvadarshan tokens at Tirupati tomorrow

TTD is making arrangements to offer Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan to devotees for 10 days from December 23 to January 1 at Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. On this occasion, special programs will be conducted on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi on 23rd December and Vaikuntha Dwadashi on 24th.



On December 22nd, TTD cancelled the Sarvadarshan timeslot tokens granted in Tirupati for Srivari Darshan on the same day. Devotees can have a darshan of Srivara on that day at Vaikuntham Q Complex in Tirumala. Meanwhile, darshan tokens will be issued through Vaikuntha dwara darshan in nine areas of Tirupati from 2 PM on 22nd December. Tokens will be issued continuously until the tokens are exhausted. Devotees are requested to observe this matter.



On December 23rd Vaikuntha Ekadashi between 9 am and 10 am, Sri Malayappaswamy along with Sridevi Bhudevi will visit the devotees on a golden chariot in the four streets of the temple. Sri Sudarshana Chakratthalwarla Chakrasnana Mahotsav will be held grandly from 4.30 am to 5.30 am in honor of Vaikuntha Dwadashi on 24th December.