TTD to conduct Kalyanam in Amaravati on March 15

Vijayawada: Srinivasa Kalyanam will be organised at TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Venkatapalem village of Amaravati capital region on March 15, according to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams executive officer J Syamala Rao.

Speaking to media persons on temple premises on Friday, the EO said that the Srinivasa Kalyanam celebrations will be organised in a grand manner and arrangements will be made to accommodate 25,000 devotees.

As part of the arrangements, drinking water, buttermilk and Annaprasadam will be distributed to all the devotees. LED screens are also being set up.

Syamala Rao said the Kalyanam will be celebrated from 6 pm to 8 pm on March 15. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the Kalyanotsavam. A chariot will go round the villages in Amaravati capital region to campaign on Srinivasa Kalyanotsavam.

The EO said that 25 acre land was allotted for the construction of the temple in 2018 by then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and foundation was laid in 2019. The temple was opened in 2022 and steps will be taken to take up further development works at the temple.

He said that devotional music, spiritual and cultural programmes will be organised under the auspices of TTD Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad and the programme will be telecast live on SVBC channel for the sake of global devotees.

Guntur collector S Nagalakshmi, superintendent of police S Satish Kumar, CRDA commissioner Kanna Babu, TTD JEO V Veerabrahmam were present.