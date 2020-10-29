TTD to conduct Tiruchanoor Brahmotsavams from November 11

Tirupati: The TTD has decided to conduct the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple, Tiruchanoor, from November 11 and 19 in Ekantkam as was done in the case of Brahmotsavam of Lord Venkateswara, Tirumala.

TTD Joint Executive Officer (JEO) Basant Kumar on Wednesday held detailed consultations with Agama advisors, representatives of Tirumala pontiffs and officials in this regard as the Centre extended the lockdown period till November 30 with the same conditions issued on September 30 to remain till November-end. The TTD keeping in view the health safety of devotees, resolved to conduct Ammavari Vahana sevas and also Panchami thirtha utsavam in Ekantham duly following the Agama traditions.

He directed the garden and electrical officials to coordinate in decorations and the health officials take all precautions in garbage clearance and sanitation.

The JEO said the timings of the daily vahana sevas and other special rituals to be held during the nine-day Ammavari Karthika Brahmotsavam will be finalised in the next meeting chaired by EO Dr K S Jawhar Reddy.

JEO (health & Education) Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, CE Ramesh Reddy, Agama adviser Srinivasacharyulu, Archaka Babuswami, Additional CVSO Shivkumar Reddy, DyEO Jhansi Rani and Urban additional SP Suprabaja were present.