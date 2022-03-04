TTD to construct 1,000 temples of Lord Venkateswara in two Telugu States

Tirupati: In an effort to promote Sanatana Hindu Dharma in a big way, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to take up construction of as many as 1,000 Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples in two years in the weaker section localities in the two Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy.

Speaking after the inauguration of the newly-constructed Rs 3.40 crore three-storey TTD Kalyanamandapam at Appalayagunta, 20 km from here on Friday, the TTD chairman said the TTD in association with Endowments department has already built 500 temples in the two Telugu states in weaker section colonies of SC, ST and BCs to keep their moorings intact with our age-old Hindu faith and the construction of 1,000 more would give impetus to promoting Bhakti cult in a big way.

The TTD chairman said on the request of Nagari MLA RK Roja, TTD will take up various works including Desamma temple in Nagari and Draupadi Amman temple in Puttur, Sri Venkateswara temple at Nindra and Shiva temple works at a total cost of about Rs 6 crore. The TTD also sanctioned a Kalyana Mandapam at Nagari.

Roja said it was an age-old practice for devotees from Chennai to come on foot and offer prayers at Appalayagunta temple before reaching Tirumala and added that the Kalyanamandapam will be beneficial to local poor.

Priority to common devotees at Tirumala: Earlier speaking at Tirumala, the TTD chairman said that the TTD is making every effort to provide delicious Anna Prasadam as per traditional habits of pilgrims visiting Tirumala.

Accordingly, arrangements will be made for providing roti and chapati to the north Indian pilgrims, he said after inspecting Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Complex (MTVAC) at Tirumala.

Reddy said that it's been over a week, that the TTD started issuing off-line Sarva Darshan tokens on a normal scale for common devotees, after a gap of almost two years and informed that about 30,000 tokens are being issued daily to reduce waiting time for free darshan at Tirumala temple.

He directed the officials of Anna Prasadam to make all arrangements to provide quality Anna Prasadam to devotees in tune with increasing numbers and wanted to provide rotis and chapatis served to pilgrims coming from North.

The officials concerned are instructed to make arrangements to distribute Anna Prasadam at two more locations in Tirumala for pilgrims.

Informing that officials are making all efforts to commence Arjitha Sevas full-pledged from April onwards, he reiterated that the TTD has not hiked the tariff of Arjita Sevas and darshan tickets.

"There was only a routine discussion at the TTD board meeting recently on the issue,'' he said apparently countering reports stating that the TTD increased Arjitha Seva tickets abnormally and added that it was the endeavour of TTD board to provide quicker and hassle-free Srivari Darshan to common devotees by reducing the VIP darshan.