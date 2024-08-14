TTD to release Nov online tickets quota on August 19

Tirumala: TTD is all set to release the online quota of darshan, accommodation and Srivari seva voluntary service for the month of November.

Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets electronic dip registration will be available from 10 am of August 19 till 10 am of August 21.

Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets like Kalyanam, Unjjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and SD Seva will be available from 10 am of August 22 along with Annual Pushpayagam Seva tickets while Virtual Seva tickets will be released at 3 pm on the same day. Tirumala Angapradakshinam tokens will be available from August 23 at 10 am.

Darshan and Accommodation quota to the SRIVANI Trust donors will be available on August 23 at 11 am. Senior citizens/physically challenged quota will be available from 3 pm of August 23. The Special Entry Darshan (Rs 300) tickets will be available on August 24 at 10 am. Tirumala, Tirupati accommodation quota will be available from 3 pm of August 24.

The Srivari Seva voluntary service general quota for Tirumala and Tirupati will be released at 11 am while Navaneeta Seva at 12 noon and Parakamani Seva at 1 pm on August 27. For bookings, one can log onto TTD Official web site only: ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in