TTD to release Special Darshan tokens for February 22-28 tomorrow

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has announced that it will release the Rs. 300 special darshan tickets for the period of February 22 to February 28 through online 13th February (Monday) at 9 am.



Meanwhile, due to the postponement of the Balalayam program in Srivari Temple, from 22 to 28 of the month Rs. 300 special darshan quota tickets have been released. Meanwhile, it is known that TTD has released the Angapradakshina tokens for the month of March, the quota that will not be released from February 23 to 28, on the 11th of this month at 11 am.



The devotees can visit official website of TTD and select the Special Entry Darshan option followed by entering the mobile number and clicking on Generate OTP. Later, they had to enter the OTP and the slots with the dates will be opened to book the ticket. The devotees can select the date of their choice and make payment online.