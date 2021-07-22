TTD to sell incense sticks made out of temple garlands, flowers

Tirupati: In an innovative initiative, the TTD has decided to sell incense sticks made of the temple garlands and flowers to devotees, involving a private firm from Karnataka state. Every day, a huge quantity of garlands and flowers are being used in TTD temples, including the famed Lord Venkateswara temple for decorating deities, conducting rituals in the shrines and also in observing various religious fetes -weekly, monthly and annually

In this regard, TTD executive officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy organised a review meeting at his chambers in TTD Administrative Building here on Wednesday and directed the officials to take up the sale of these sacred incense sticks made out of the used flower garlands from August 15 onwards.

The EO said the Darshan International Limited, the leading incense sticks manufacturer from Karnataka, has come forward to make these incense sticks on a cost to cost basis and the officials have been instructed to commence the distribution and sales of the incense sticks from Independence Day onwards. He said in the first phase, these sacred incense sticks will be sold to devotees near the Laddu counters, near the shrine in Tirumala and later on at other places.

Jawahar Reddy also reviewed measures to strengthen the TTD SV Ayurvedic Pharmacy with the officials concerned. The officials informed the EO that already the ministry of AYUSH had given nod to 115 products of TTD and 70 more under process.

The EO instructed the TTD engineering department officials to complete the tender process by month-end for the purchase of new equipment for the modernisation of the SV Pharmacy.

Later, the EO also directed the officials of SV Dairy Farm to take up the manufacture of 15 varieties of products out of Panchagavya. TTD senior officials were present.