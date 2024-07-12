Vaikhanasa Bhagwat Shastra is base for Venkateswara Aradhana: Scholars

TIRUMALA: Raghava Dixitulu, president of Tirumala Sri Vaikhanasa Trust, stated that the origin of the method of worshiping Sri Venkateswara Swamy is in the Vaikhanasa Bhagwat Shastra written by Sri Vaikhanasa Maharshi.

Sri Vaikhanasa Divya Siddhanta Vivardhi Sabha and TTD Alwar Divya Prabandha Project organised the Tiru Nakshatrotsav on Thursday at Tirumala Asthana Mandapam. Sri Vaikhanasa Bhagwat Shastra is based on Vedas and is the base for carrying out riruals and worshipping the Lord at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala, said Sri Raghava Deekshitulu, president of Sri Vaikhanasa Trust. Presiding over the Marichi Maharshi Tirunakshatrotsavam organised under the aegis of TTD Alwar Divyaprabandha Project and Vaikhanasa Trust jointly at Astana Mandapam at Tirumala on Thursday evening, he said that for thousands of years, the Puja Kainkaryams are being performed as per the tenets of Vaikhanasa Agama Shastra that has been comprehensively explained by Sri Marichi Maharshi in Vimanarchana Kalpam and Ananda Samhita texts.

Sri Sanath Kumar, who attended the programme as the chief guest, gave a speech and researched the scriptures presented by Sri Marichi Maharshi and wanted them to be brought to the limelight in the larger interest of the society. Sri Bhava Narayanacharyulu, professor of Agama Shastra of SV Vedic University, said that the teachings of Marichi Maharishi were formulated based on Sri Kalpa Sutras. Tirumala Srivari Brahmotsavams also had a mention in Vaikhanasa Bhagavat Shastra, he added. Sri Vaikhanasa Trust trustee Shravan Kumar, Prabhakar Acharya, the secretary of Sri Vaikhanasa Trust, Alwar Divya Prabandha project officer Purushottam, other officers, Vedic faculty and students participated in this programme.