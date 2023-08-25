Varalakshmi Vratam celebrations held with grandeur at Tiruchanur in Tirupati

The Varalakshmi Vratam, a significant religious observance, was celebrated with great splendor at the Asthana Mandapam of Sri Padmavati Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanur of Tirupati. The festivities began early in the morning with the awakening of the Goddess and the performance of special rituals. Abhishekam (ritual bathing) was carried out for Sahasranamarchana, Nityarchana, Moolavars, and Utsavars. The Goddess appeared before the devotees adorned in a special golden saree.

Sri Padmavati, the presiding deity, was also worshiped on the Padma Peetha in the Asthana Mandapam. Various rituals, including Vishvaksen worship, Punyahavachanam (purification ceremony), Kalashastaphana (establishment of sacred pot), Angapooja (worship of the body), Lakshmi Sahasranamarchana (chanting of the thousand names of Goddess Lakshmi), and Ashtotara Sata Namavali (recitation of 108 names of the Goddess), were performed. The Varalakshmi Vratam concluded with Maha Mangala Harati (auspicious ritual).

The Vrata Mandapam, set up in the Asthana Mandapam at Aadhyaryam by the TTD Horticultural Department, left a lasting impression on the devotees. Twenty staff members dedicated five days of hard work, utilizing two tons of traditional flowers and 20,000 cut flowers, to beautifully decorate the temple, Asthana Mandapam, and Vrata Mandapam. The Vrata Mandapam was exquisitely designed with fruits such as betel leaves, apples, grapes, dragon fruit, corn, pineapple, and various traditional flowers.

The presence of the Goddess Gajalakshmi in the upper part of the mandapam and the depiction of Iravatas (elephants) on both sides in the lower part added a special charm. The Asthana Mandapam itself was magnificently adorned with idols of Ashtalakshmi (eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi) and colorful flowers like roses and lotus flowers, creating a visually captivating ambiance.