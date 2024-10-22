Vermi compost from wealth centres to be sold at Collectorate

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar emphasised the importance of utilising vermi compost produced from wealth centres, urging citizens to make the most of this eco-friendly initiative. He along with Panchayat Officer (DPO) Susila Devi, inaugurated the sale of vermi compost collected from Karakambadi wealth centre at local Collectorate premises on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Dr Venkateswar remarked that displaying the compost collected from village panchayats during the weekly Public Grievance Redressal meetings at the district Collectorate is a commendable initiative. He noted that the vermi compost is produced naturally, without the use of chemicals and is particularly beneficial for growing flowers, fruits and vegetables. This compost not only promotes healthy plant growth but also contributes to better public health by encouraging organic farming practices. The DPO mentioned that the vermi compost is being sold at a favourable price compared to the market rate. Shee further announced that the sale will take place every Monday during the Public Grievance Redressal meetings. The revenue generated from these sales will be redirected to fund other public welfare activities in the respective village panchayats. Karakambadi panchayat secretary S Shiva Shankar Reddy and others were present.