Live
- KTR Criticizes Congress for Halting Telangana’s Economic Growth
- Congress Leader Maru Gangareddy Murdered in Jagtial, Political Rivalry Suspected
- Devastating Blow to Humanity
- Weather Update: Rain Forecast for North Coastal Andhra as Low Pressure System Strengthens
- Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Begin Wedding Festivities
- Durgabai Deshmukh Renova Cancer Centre Pioneers HIPEC Surgery in East Hyderabad, Offering Hope for Rare Cancer
- The Raja Saab: Prabhas' Stylish New Look Revealed Ahead of Birthday Surprise
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- Gold rates in Delhi today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
Just In
Vermi compost from wealth centres to be sold at Collectorate
District Collector Dr S Venkateswar emphasised the importance of utilising vermi compost produced from wealth centres, urging citizens to make the most of this eco-friendly initiative.
Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar emphasised the importance of utilising vermi compost produced from wealth centres, urging citizens to make the most of this eco-friendly initiative. He along with Panchayat Officer (DPO) Susila Devi, inaugurated the sale of vermi compost collected from Karakambadi wealth centre at local Collectorate premises on Monday.
Speaking at the event, Dr Venkateswar remarked that displaying the compost collected from village panchayats during the weekly Public Grievance Redressal meetings at the district Collectorate is a commendable initiative. He noted that the vermi compost is produced naturally, without the use of chemicals and is particularly beneficial for growing flowers, fruits and vegetables. This compost not only promotes healthy plant growth but also contributes to better public health by encouraging organic farming practices. The DPO mentioned that the vermi compost is being sold at a favourable price compared to the market rate. Shee further announced that the sale will take place every Monday during the Public Grievance Redressal meetings. The revenue generated from these sales will be redirected to fund other public welfare activities in the respective village panchayats. Karakambadi panchayat secretary S Shiva Shankar Reddy and others were present.