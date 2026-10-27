Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan offers prayers in Tirumala temple

Tirumala: Vice President of India C P Radhakrishnan along with his entourage offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Monday evening.

Earlier, he was accorded traditional Isthikaphal welcome upon his arrival at the Mahadwaram of the temple.

He was received by TTD EO M Ravichandra, additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, CVSO Muralikrishna to the temple amidst traditional music.

Later, he offered prayers to the presiding deity inside the sanctum sanctorum.

After darshan, the Vice President was offered Vedaseervachanam and theertha prasadams at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Following the temple tradition, the Vice President first visited Sri Varaha Swami temple and offered prayers before paving a visit to Tirumala temple.

After darshan of Srivaru in Tirumala temple, the VIP protocol dignitary also offered prayers to Bedi Anjaneya Swami temple in Tirumala.

Among the dignitaries, state minister Anagani Satya Prasad and officials were also present.