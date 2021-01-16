Vigil stepped up at 608 places of worship in Tirupati urban 

Tirupati: Police have identified 608 religious places in Tirupati urban district as sensitive areas among which 463 temples are there. Also 75 Masjids and 70 churches are included in the list where a total of 1,624 CC cameras were installed.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Additional SP (crime branch) M Muni Ramaiah, Additional SP (law and order) P Ariphulla said that the custodians of religious places have to provide foolproof security at these locations.

Security audit being held at these places as per the orders of Anantapur range DIG and urban SP and stern action will be initiated on those indulge in provoking religious hatred resulting in law and order problems.

Security guards will guard these locations along with village protection committees. These locations are geo-tagged and linked to the Trinethra app in the police district which will be monitored by police officials regularly.

They said that the police will never compromise on the protection of religious places and so far, filed 169 cases and binded over 729 persons as a precautionary step.

As police have been laying focus on the issue round-the-clock, they also sought the cooperation of the people in this regard and inform any anti-social activities to the police whenever they notice. They can dial 100 or message WhatsApp number 8099999977 and their identity will be kept confidential.