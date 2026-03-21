Vigilance sleuths seize 108 LPG cylinders in Srikalahasti, criminal case filed

Tirupati: Incontinuation of the raids being conducted amid the prevailing LPG cylinder problems, especially relating to commercial cylinders in the backdrop of the ongoing Middle East war situation, Tirupati Vigilance & Enforcement officials carried out raids in Srikalahasti.

Officials from the Tirupati Vigilance & Enforcement department, along with Civil Supplies authorities, conducted a raid on a house in Srikalahasti where illegal gas refilling activities were being carried out. During the operation, authorities seized 108 LPG cylinders and registered a criminal case against the organisers involved in the illegal activity.

According to Tirupati Regional Vigilance & Enforcement Officer Karimulla Shareef, inspection teams also checked 10 hotels in Tirupati as part of the enforcement drive. During the inspections, it was found that two hotel owners were using domestic LPG cylinders meant for household purposes for commercial use.

Cases were registered against the two hotel owners under Section 6(A) of the Essential Commodities Act, and two gas cylinders were seized. Karimulla Shareef warned that continuous inspections will be carried out against those misusing domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes and those involved in black-marketing of gas cylinders. He said strict action would be taken against violators as part of ongoing enforcement measures.