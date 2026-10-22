Violence erupts as ZPTC, MPTC nomination process begins

Tirupati: Clashes between rival political groups, alleged attacks on leaders and damage to vehicles marred the opening day of ZPTC and MPTC nominations in the erstwhile Chittoor district on Wednesday, forcing police to step up security at sensitive centres.

Tension prevailed at several locations in Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts as workers of the TDP and YSRCP accused each other of obstructing candidates from filing nominations.

The incidents included stone-pelting, alleged snatching and tearing of nomination papers, and confrontations involving party leaders and their supporters.

Punganur in Annamayya district witnessed multiple clashes, with the situation turning particularly tense at the municipal high school, where nominations were being received for 16 MPTC seats and one ZPTC seat. Workers belonging to the two parties allegedly attacked each other with stones and sticks, leaving several people injured.

In another incident in Punganur town, former vice-MPP Eswaramma of Kamatampalliarrived with her supporters to file MPTC nominations. YSRCP leaders alleged that TDP supporters obstructed them and snatched their nomination papers, triggering protests and stone-pelting. The confrontation reportedly escalated, with sticks and liquor bottles being used during the clashes. Several cars and two-wheelers parked along the roadside were damaged. YSRCP workers staged a protest, accusing TDP supporters of attacking them and raising slogans against the police over their handling of the situation.

Tension also prevailed in Valmikipuram, where police arrested Chintala Sai Krishna Reddy, son of former Pileru MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, at the YSRCP office. Objecting to the arrest, Ramachandra Reddy staged a sit-in at the Gandhi bus stand, alleging that the police had not informed him where his son was being taken. Police subsequently arrested the former MLA and shifted him to the local police station. In Chittoor, the area outside the district Zilla Parishad office, where ZPTC nominations were being received, witnessed further commotion.

Former deputy chief minister and senior YSRCP leader K Narayana Swamy allegedly faced an attack when he arrived to support the party’s Penumuru ZPTC candidate.

His vehicle was reportedly targeted, and he left the premises amid the disturbance. YSRCP leaders also alleged that nomination papers belonging to their candidates were torn.

In a separate incident, Telugu Mahila president Karjala Aruna was reportedly attacked by an individual while accompanying a ZPTC candidate from Penumuru mandal to file the nomination. Chittoor town police personnel reportedly pursued the suspect.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle belonging to a YSRCP worker was allegedly set on fire in Thottambedu

mandal of the Srikalahasti constituency. According to reports, some persons stopped the worker while he was riding the vehicle before setting it ablaze. Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy condemned the alleged attacks on YSRCP leaders and candidates in the constituency. He accused coalition leaders and workers, allegedly acting with police support, of targeting former MLA and Srikalahasti constituency YSRCP inchargeBiyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy, MLC Sipai Subramanyam and other party members who had gone to support candidates filing nominations.

In Chittoor, police had already imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 to prevent further disturbances. During security checks near Gangineni Cheruvu, police identified a group of bouncers from other states whose movements were considered suspicious and escorted them towards the district border.