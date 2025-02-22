Welfare schemes should reach Safai Karamcharis: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar reiterated that the invaluable services of Safai Karamcharis must be recognised and respected, and authorities should ensure that welfare schemes reach them effectively.

He presided over the District Manual Scavenger Committee meeting in his capacity as its chairman along with district SP V Harshavardhan Raju at the Collectorate on Friday.

On this occasion, the Collector emphasised the importance of providing quality uniforms to sanitation workers and ensuring that government schemes benefit them in a timely manner.

He also confirmed that payments had been made to Green Ambassadors and directed officials to coordinate with the LDM to facilitate loans for sanitation workers, with a meeting to be scheduled soon for this purpose. The Collector also stressed the need for scholarships for their children and ensuring that private hostels provide minimum wages to manual scavengers.

District Social Welfare and Empowerment Officer Vikram Kumar Reddy mentioned that compensation had been provided to workers who lost their lives while cleaning manholes in Tirupati town.

Members of the District Vigilance Committee highlighted the necessity of proper uniforms for sanitation workers in theaters, railways, and municipal areas. They also urged authorities to arrange for separate changing rooms for women workers.

The meeting was attended by Gudur Sub-Collector Raghavendra Meena, DRO Narasimhulu, RDOs of Tirupati, Srikalahasti, and Sullurupeta – Rammohan, Bhanu Prakash Reddy, and Kiranmayi, respectively. DPO Suseela Devi, DRDA PD Sobhan Babu, DWMA PD Srinivas Prasad, District Medical Officer Balakrishna Naik, and members of the District Vigilance Committee, along with other officials were also present.