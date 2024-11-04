Live
Woman dies after cross wheel cabin falls off
Tirupati: A 22-year-old woman died, while another was seriously injured,when the cabin of a cross wheel in which they were sitting fell to the groundat Shilparamam in Tiruchanoor on Sunday. Several others also injured as the cabin fell on them. The deceased was identified as Lokeswari from Subbareddy Nagar in the city and the injured as Gowthami, who was admitted in hospital, and her condition is said to be critical.
On Sunday, the women went toShilparamam and boarded the cross wheel for a joy ride. The cabin in which they were sitting accidentally fell. Tiruchanoor police registered a case and investigation is on.
