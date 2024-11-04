  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Woman dies after cross wheel cabin falls off

A cabin fell off from a cross wheel in Tiruchanoor on Sunday
x

A cabin fell off from a cross wheel in Tiruchanoor on Sunday

Highlights

A 22-year-old woman died, while another was seriously injured,when the cabin of a cross wheel in which they were sitting fell to the groundat Shilparamam in Tiruchanoor on Sunday.

Tirupati: A 22-year-old woman died, while another was seriously injured,when the cabin of a cross wheel in which they were sitting fell to the groundat Shilparamam in Tiruchanoor on Sunday. Several others also injured as the cabin fell on them. The deceased was identified as Lokeswari from Subbareddy Nagar in the city and the injured as Gowthami, who was admitted in hospital, and her condition is said to be critical.

On Sunday, the women went toShilparamam and boarded the cross wheel for a joy ride. The cabin in which they were sitting accidentally fell. Tiruchanoor police registered a case and investigation is on.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick