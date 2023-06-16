Live
Woman hangs two sons and commits suicide in Srikalahasti
The couple Sivayya and Sivamma (48) of Edulagunta in Thottembedu mandal lives in Srikalahasti along with two sons Lokeshwar 11 and Deva 9 making their living as daily wage workers.
However, for reasons unknown, Sivamma first hanged her two sons to death and later committed suicide. Upon the information from residents, the police reached the spot and examined the dead bodies.
The police who suspected that the incident took place due to a family dispute registered a case and investigating it further.
