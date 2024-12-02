Yerravaripalem minor girl episode takes a curious turn

Tirupati: The sensational Yerravaripalem minor girl episode took an interesting turn with the girl’s father denying of making any complaint to the police.

Speaking to the reporters at the residence of YSRCP general secretary and Tirupati ex MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Sunday, the girl’s father Ramana said that he didn’t file any complaint against YSRCP senior leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy with the police. He said that police made him sign on a white paper and being an illiterate, he was not aware of the content.

Ramana said that he personally approached Chevireddy, who was a known leader, for help after the attack on his daughter. ‘Sadly, a case is filed against Chevireddy for trying to help me and my daughter during the difficult situation,’ he alleged. He said that his only request is justice done to his daughter and the accused, who attacked his daughter, should be punished.

Former Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, who was also present at the meet, explained that soon after coming to know that police filed POCSO case against Chevireddy, Ramana came to him seeking help to disclose the facts about the attack on his daughter.

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said Ramana’s disclosure reveals the conspiracy to defame and implicate YSRCP leaders and activists and also the horrible conditions in the State. “We have neither power nor police force, but Ramana himself came out to tell the truth,” he stated.

Bhumana alleged that the ruling party has been targeting YSRCP leaders and activists and stripping the Opposition leaders. He further said the police filed POCSO case and atrocity case, but didn’t take any action on the pro-government Telugu paper ‘Kiran’, which reported that the Yerravaripalem school girl was raped.

It may be recalled that police filed POCSO case against Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, based on a complaint from the girl’s father, who sought action on those, propagating false news about his daughter, blotting her image.

The girl studying in Yerravaripalem High School was allegedly attacked by two youth, while she was returning home from school on November 5. The alleged incident created flutter across the State. Later, police stated that the attack was not true and the girl played the drama to cover up her friendship with her classmates.