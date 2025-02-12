Yoga prodigy Divyananda brings pride to Tirupati

Tirupati: At just nine years old, Vonti Divyananda from Tirupati has captivated the yoga world with his extraordinary talent and relentless dedication.

A Class-5 student at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Divyananda has already amassed numerous accolades at national and international levels, carving a distinctive niche for himself in the realm of yoga.

His journey into yoga began at the tender age of 18 months, inspired by his father, V Praveen Kumar, who runs an Acupuncture and Ayurveda clinic in Tirupati. Recognizing his son's natural inclination towards yoga, Praveen Kumar introduced him to Surya Namaskars as a foundation.

When the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted normal life, Divyananda’s parents sought professional guidance to further nurture his skills. Their search led them to District Yoga Association president and Yoga Master Y Srinivasulu Naidu, who began training the young prodigy online.

Naidu quickly identified Divyananda’s remarkable flexibility and effortless execution of intricate postures, prompting him to take the young boy under his wing. Following the pandemic, Divyananda transitioned to in-person training under Naidu’s daughter, Yuktha, who played a crucial role in refining his techniques and enhancing his overall performance.

With the unwavering support of his parents and trainers, Divyananda began participating in various yoga championships, consistently delivering outstanding performances. He won the first prize at district-level selections organized by the Vibha Group in Chennai and secured second prizes at state, national, and international events. These early achievements cemented his reputation as a rising star in the yoga world.

One of his most awe-inspiring feats took place at the age of seven when he performed an uninterrupted sequence of 461 Surya Namaskars in Tirupati. His endurance and determination astonished the judges, who eventually had to stop him due to extreme heat conditions. This remarkable achievement established him as a standout yoga performer in the city and underscored his exceptional capabilities.

Divyananda’s prowess was further recognized during Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations at the Police Parade Grounds in Tirupati, where he received awards from esteemed dignitaries. In 2024 alone, he participated in 15 competitions across different levels, consistently securing top positions.

His crowning moment arrived at the World Yoga Cup 3.0 held in Visakhapatnam in December 2024, where he secured first place. Expanding beyond traditional yoga, Divyananda has also excelled in rhythmic yoga, which synchronizes asanas with music.

In his most recent competition on February 9, 2025, in Gummidipundi, Tamil Nadu, he claimed first prize in the special category for 9 to 11 years, organized by Vina Sri Yoga and Research Centre. He also won another first prize for completing 108 Surya Namaskars.

Beyond his exceptional yoga skills, Divyananda has showcased remarkable talent in classical dance, earning accolades for his performances. With his sights set on becoming an international yoga master, he remains committed to pushing his boundaries, driven by his unyielding determination and the steadfast support of his mother, V Bindu. His journey serves as an inspiration to young aspirants, reinforcing the power of passion and perseverance in achieving greatness.