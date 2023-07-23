Youth have power to ensure bright future for nation: Governor Abdul Nazeer

Tirupati: Youth have the power to change the future for good and be part of the development of the nation, said Governor S Abdul Nazeer here on Saturday.

“Today’s youth is tomorrow’s nation. There is no power greater than youth, no force stronger than a young man’s will and you are a reservoir of energy, creativity and progressive ideas”, observed the Governor and Chancellor of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) Abdul Nazeer.

Addressing the 12th convocation of the University in Tirupati, he said that as per projections, India is to have the largest number of young adults in the world and that itself is indeed great news.

For a developing nation like India, the youth are a treasure that is invaluable and priceless. He recalled that in the olden days the yield of agriculture produce used to be more, mainly due to use of cow dung and cow urine as manure/pesticides and use of bullocks for ploughing the fields.

Cows were considered as wealth and also as a measure of wealth. Sage ‘Dhanwanthri’ is said to have made a great medicine called ‘Panchagavya’, consisting of cow milk, ghee, curd, urine and dung.

The Chancellor added that the TTD has been supporting cow-based natural farming and is procuring only organic products for its entire requirement, including food offerings to deities and for making prasadams for devotees. It has also taken up the initiative to protect and promote Desi cow breeds.

Referring to the challenges, he said that in recent days, the livestock sector is facing a range of challenges including climate change, emerging diseases, competition for natural resources and evolving demand for animal-source foods. Cryo-conservation of genetic resources through gene-banking provides one of the most powerful tools to manage the genetic diversity in short and long-term perspective, and thereby provides future generations with the tools to meet the challenges.

Delivering the convocation address, the orator and Vice-Chancellor of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Prof MR Saseendranath commended the technical support provided by students and faculty of SVVU to the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to transfer the technology and other extension activities to the farmers as single window outlet.

He advised the graduating students to be updated and keep pace with the changing world as the technology is in the forefront in the changing world. SVVU Vice-Chancellor Prof V Padmanabha Reddy presented the convocation report in which he mentioned that the core area of research of the university is mainly focussing on conservation of indigenous cattle breeds like Ongole, Shaiwal, Punganur and gir breeds. The University has supplied 1.5 lakh doses of semen of Ongole breed and 1,000 doses of Punganur semen from High genetic Merit bulls to farmers towards breed conservation.

In this convocation 222 BVSc, 37 BTech (Dairy technology) 102 PG and five PhD degrees were presented along with 35 gold, two silver medals and onecash award for meritorious students. Dr Theerthala Hemanayani received five gold and one silver medals on the occasion.