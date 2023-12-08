YS Jagan heads to Tirupati to visit Cyclone affected areas

AMARAVATI : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan left for a tour of Tirupati and Bapatla districts to visit the cyclone affected areas and assess the crop loss. CM Jagan will first go to Balireddy Palem in Vakadu Mandal of Tirupati District and will inspect the areas damaged by the Swarnamukhi river embankment.



After that, he will go to Maruproluvaripalem in Bapatla district and talk to the victims. Later he will reach Pathandayapalem of Karlapalem mandal and visit the affected farmers.

Later, Chief Minister YS Jagan will have a meeting with the farmers after inspecting the damaged paddy crop in Buddha.