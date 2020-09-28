YSRCP government committed to farmers' welfare: Deputy CM K Narayanaswamy

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy said that the government has proposed to sink 2 lakh borewells for marginal farmers free of cost with an outlay of Rs 1,600 crore under the YSR Jala Kala scheme.



Participating in the inaugural function of YSR Jala Kala scheme here on Monday, Narayanaswamy described Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as an Rythu Paksha Pathi enlisting the achievements and commitments of government.

He reeled out the schemes launched by the government for the benefit of farmers and added the Jala Kala scheme would be a boon on the part of district farmers, where ground water levels have come down drastically.

He instructed the concerned authorities to give priority for SC,ST and BC farmers while implementing Jala Kala scheme.

District Collector Dr N B Gupta said the district got 13 Jala Kala scheme vehicles in which each constituency of the district except Tirupati would be covered with the vehicle. Joint Director of Agriculture Vijayakumar said impetus would be given for creating awareness among farmers for availing the scheme. Earlier, Narayanaswamy has flagged off the Jala Kala scheme vehicles.