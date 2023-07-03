YSRCP govt diverted Rs 75,560 cr meant for BC welfare: Lokesh

Nellore Rural (SPSR Nellore district): Alleging that YSR Congress party was responsible for diverting Rs 75,760 crore meant for BCs welfare to other purposes, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has assured that his party would introduce a Special Act for protection of Backward Classes.

As part of his ongoing Yuva Galam Padayatra, the TDP leader visited Gundlapalem and Vaddepalem villages in Nellore rural constituency on Sunday.

Speaking after receiving a representation from the BC people at Vaddipalem village, the TDP leader pointed out that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power by securing majority votes of the Backward Classes, but he betrayed them completely after assuming charge.

Stating that about 26,000 fake cases were foisted on BCs during the last four years, the TDP leader said that his party has decided to bring in a special Act immediately after returning to power in 2024 elections for the protection of BCs. He said that his party would ensure providing tools to caste-based professions (Kula Vruthulu) at 90 per vcent subsidy by restoring the Aadarana scheme.

Responding to a complaint of Gundlapalem villagers over the poor condition of roads in their village, the TDP leader said that the same has been the state of roads in the entire State as the YSRCP government is least bothered on the issue.

He said the contractors were not coming forward to execute the works as the State government failed to clear their long standing dues.

He assured that the Gundlapalem- Krishnapatnam single road would be re-laid as a four-lane road after the TDP regains power in the next elections.

Earlier, a large number of supporters welcomed Lokesh in Nellore rural constituency. Nellore Rural YSRCP suspended MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy along with his brother K Giridhar Reddy and several other activists welcomed the the TDP leader at Kagulapadu village in Nellore rural mandal on Sunday.