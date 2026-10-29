YSRCP leader urges SEC to protect sanctity of Tirupati by ensuring fair, peaceful polling in ULB elections

Tirupati: YSR Congress Party Tirupati district President, Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, on Thursday appealed to the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission, Tirupati District Collector and Superintendent of Police to take immediate preventive measures to stop booth rigging, intimidation and violence during the Tirupati Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for November 1.

Abhinay Reddy led a protest, expressing serious concern over death threats reportedly received by YSRCP corporator candidates and their polling agents. He recalled the attacks, tearing of nomination papers and obstruction reported by party candidates during the nomination process, following which the party approached the Supreme Court.

He also expressed concern over reports of possible mobilisation of outsiders to disrupt polling and requested the police to verify this information and take preventive action.

The YSRCP leader stated that individual signed complaints and video statements from the corporator candidates had already been submitted to the election authorities, requesting protection well before polling day.

“We are informing the authorities in advance because we want to prevent violence and rigging, not merely seek action after something happens,” he said.

The party requested strong police protection at every polling station, safe access for candidates and polling agents, prevention of unauthorised entry and booth rigging, and live webcasting and CCTV surveillance with preservation of recordings.

Emphasising Tirupati's spiritual significance as the sacred abode of Lord Sri Venkateswara, Abhinay Reddy appealed to the authorities to protect the city's peace, dignity and spiritual sanctity.

“Save the sanctity of Tirupati. Save democracy. Protect our candidates, polling agents and every voter. An election must be decided by the people, not by fear or intimidation,” he appealed.

He urged the State Election Commission, District Collector and SP to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling.

Polling for elections to 100 Urban Local Bodies across the state is scheduled to be held on November 1.

The polling, originally scheduled on October 28, was postponed by the State Election Commission after the Supreme Court directed it to extend the nomination process as YSRCP had complained that the ruling coalition resorted to violence and intimidation to stop its candidates for filing nominations.



