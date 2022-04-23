YSRCP leaders vow to work as 'Jagananna Army'

Tirupati: The informal meeting of the YSRCP Tirupati district leaders was held in a grand manner at a hotel here on Friday. Tirupati district party president Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy organised the meeting in which Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and R K Roja, MPs Dr M Gurumoorthy and N Reddeppa MLCs Kalyan Chakravarthy and Bharath Kumar and six MLAs in the district including Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy among others attended the meeting. Sullurpet MLA K Sanjeevaiah did not participate due to personal reasons. At the meeting, Deputy CM Narayana Swamy expressed thanks to the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing him as in-charge minister of Tirupati district. After the meeting, Chevireddy said that the leaders felt that they should work as Jagananna army to strengthen the party in the district by working unitedly and stand as role model to other districts. The welfare schemes being implemented by the government have been reaching every home. The party will further take the schemes to every doorstep and to strengthen the party, the leaders have shared their opinions which will be taken into consideration to chalk out the action plan. Accordingly, all leaders should work unitedly to take the party forward. Chevireddy said as the party president in the district, he will work with all other MLAs and discharge duties with respect.

Village and mandal level party meetings will be held soon to motivate the cadre. He vows to take the suggestions of all leaders in discharging his duties. Tirupati MLA Karunakar Reddy said that he will extend full cooperation to Chevireddy and further strengthen the party. The party has passed a resolution thanking the CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. MLAs Anam Ramnarayan Reddy, Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy, V Varaprasad and Koneti Adimulam also attended the meeting.