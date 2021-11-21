YV Subba Reddy says TTD incurred a loss of Rs. 4 crore amid rains, says will be restored on war-foot

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said in a statement on Saturday that the repairs would be carried out on roads and defensive walls damaged in Tirumala due to heavy rains on war foot. Tirumala and Tirupati received the heaviest rainfall in 30 years from the 17th to the 19th of this month. He said that due to the rains, dams and check dams in the Seshachalam hills overflowed and flooded many parts of Tirupati city through the Kapila Tirtha Falls. More than Rs 4 crore worth of property was damaged in Tirumala due to rains. The defense wall at Akkagarla Gudi on First Ghat Road was damaged and cliffs were broken in four areas on Ghat Road.



TTD personnel and officials said they had removed these on a war footing and restored traffic with temporary security arrangements. On the Second Ghat Road, landslides broke in 13 areas, defensive walls were damaged in five areas and three rooms were damaged when the defensive wall adjoining the Tirumala Narayangiri Guest House collapsed. He said the road and footpath were slightly damaged on the way to Srivari Mettlu.



A mandapam at the Kapila Tirtha temple was damaged by the rains and officials estimated that it would cost Rs. 70 lakh to repair. He said accommodation and food were provided at Srinivasam, Madhavam, Second and Third Satras for the devotees who came to visit diety and stopped in Tirupati due to heavy rains. He said the decision was taken to allow devotees who had tickets and could not come to the darshan after the rains subsided.