` 27,062 cr released under Rythu Bharosa so far` : Kakani

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the allegations made by the TDP against the financial assistance provided to farmers under Rythu Bharosa, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Wednesday criticised the opposition party leaders for spreading false campaign. He said that the opposition parties were well aware that both the State government and Centre were extending financial assistance to farmers.





Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Minister said that the State government distributed Rs 27,062 crore so far under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. As part of the scheme, each farmer was getting an assistance of Rs 13,500 per annum. Govardhan Reddy said that the State government distributed Rs 76.99 crore input subsidy to 91,237 farmers who suffered crop loss due to Cyclone Mandous in December 2022. He said that the government distributed Rs 1911.78 crore towards input subsidy to farmers since 2019.



