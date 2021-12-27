1 dies of Covid, 82 test positive in AP

Vijayawada: One person of Krishna district died of Covid and about 82 persons across the State were infected during the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin issued by Covid Command Control Room on Sunday.

As many as 25,086 samples were tested. While Chittoor district stayed at the top of the table with 23 cases, Nellore recorded 11 cases. Cases in other districts are like this: Anantapur and West Godavari nine each, East Godavari six, Guntur five, Krishna two, Kurnool five, Prakasam two, Srikakulam four and Visakhapatnam recorded six cases.

A total of 3,11,81,664 samples were tested in the State till Sunday. Meanwhile, 164 persons, who were admitted to various hospitals across the State, have recovered from Covid on Sunday.