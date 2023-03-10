7 YSRCP candidates file papers for MLC polls under MLAs' quota

Seven YSRCP MLC candidates filed nominations in AP Legislative Council on Thursday for the MLC elections to be held on March 23 under MLAs' quota. Earlier, all the seven candidates called on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday. The Chief Minister handed over B-forms to the seven YSRCP MLC candidates, M Rajasekhar, V V Suryanarayana Raju Penumatsa, Pothula Sunitha, K Guruvulu, B Israel, Jayamangala Venkataramana and Ch Yesuratnam.





The candidates submitted their nomination to returning officer P V Subba Reddy in the Assembly Bhavan located at Velagapudi. Government advisor (political) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, irrigation minister Ambati Rambabu and other representatives from the ruling party accompanied the candidates. The notification for the MLC polls was issued on March 6.





The members whose term will expire on March 29 include Nara Lokesh, Pothula Sunitha, Bucchula Arjunudu (who expired recently), Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, Penmetsa Varaha Venkata Suryanarayana Raju and Gangula Prabakar Reddy, while Challa Bagheedhar Reddy's term lapsed on November 2, 2022. Under various categories including MLA quota, the state Legislative Council has 58 members in total.





According to the returning officer, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had issued a schedule to fill these MLC vacancies on January 27. The nominations to fill these vacancies will be scrutinised on March 14. In the event of a contest for these seats without being unanimous, polling will be held on March 23, and the results will be declared on the same day, the returning officer said.





After the candidate filed nominations, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy speaking to media persons said that the selection of candidates reflected the social engineering of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said of the 18 MLC seats falling vacant, 11 MLC seats were given to BCs. Of the total 44 YSRCP MLC candidates, 30 are from BC, SC, ST and Minority sections, he added.





The YSRCP leader said that for the first time the YSRCP government had given top priority for weaker sections in Legislative Council. He said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has to answer why he failed to give priority to BCs in allotting MLC seats during his tenure and alleged that the TDP had treated BCs as vote bank and failed to empower them politically.





Stating that it is a real political empowerment for BC, SC, ST and Minorities, Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving top priority for weaker sections and women in political empowerment. He said in the Cabinet also 70 per cent representation was provided to weaker sections. The YSRCP has been giving priority to weaker sections in nominated posts too. As part of it, 90 per cent representation was provided to weaker sections in mayor posts, 70 per cent in ZP posts, 67 per cent in mandal, 72 per cent in municipal chairperson posts, he said.



