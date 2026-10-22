77.34% of MBBS seats allotted to SC, ST, BC students: NTR health varsity

Vijayawada: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences has clarified here that 3,543 of the 4,581 MBBS convenor quota seats, accounting for 77.34 per cent, have been allotted to students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Backward Classes (BC) after the completion of three rounds of counselling for the current academic year.

In a press release on Wednesday, university registrar Dr T Sai Sudheer explained the admission procedures and seat-allocation details, strongly refuting what he described as misleading propaganda regarding the allocation of MBBS seats to students from reserved categories.

He said there had been a significant increase in the number of meritorious reserved-category students securing seats under the open category in the 2026-27 academic year through NEET-UG.

Of the 2,026 seats available under the open category, 1,213 seats, or 59.87 per cent, were allotted to meritorious students from reserved categories after three rounds of counseling. In comparison, the corresponding figure for the 2025-26 academic year was 981 seats, accounting for 51.57 per cent.

Against this backdrop, the Registrar rejected claims that Government Order 102 issued this year had disadvantaged reserved-category students in MBBS admissions.

He explained that seats secured by meritorious reserved-category candidates under the open category and subsequently relinquished must be filled by candidates from the respective reserved categories in accordance with the prescribed rules. He added that admissions under the constitutional reservation provisions for SC, ST and BC communities were being implemented separately as required.

Dr Sai Sudheer clarified that merit-based seat allotments under the Meritorious Reserved Category (MRC) system were made in accordance with the web options submitted by reserved-category candidates and the applicable admission rules.

He said the university had also presented its position on the matter before the Andhra Pradesh High Court recently. Expressing concern over continued misinformation while the issue was under the consideration of the High Court, he urged those making such claims to refrain from spreading misleading information.

The registrar said the university was conducting MBBS admissions transparently and strictly in accordance with established rules and regulations. He regretted attempts to create confusion among students, parents and the public through what he termed deliberate misinformation, and appealed to all concerned to avoid such practices.