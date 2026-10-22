ABV promises corruption-free administration

Vijayawada: Retired IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao, an independent candidate for the Vijayawada Mayor’s post backed by CPI, CPM and Congress, promised transparent governance, improved civic amenities and a corruption-free administration if elected.

Addressing a press conference at Vijayawada Press Club on Wednesday, alongside CPM NTR district secretary DV Krishna and APCC vice-president Kolanukonda Shivaji, he appealed to voters to rise above party affiliations and caste considerations and choose their representatives based on their commitment to public service. Venkateswara Rao alleged that money was being demanded for corporator seats, with prices ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 70 lakh. He said he would not distribute money to secure votes and would instead seek public support based on his vision for the city.

He promised to keep property tax rates at existing levels for three years, halt annual 15% hikes and ensure regular drinking water supply despite the Krishna River and Prakasam Barrage being nearby. He also pledged to protect wholesale and retail traders, small shopkeepers and street vendors by earmarking suitable vending zones without obstructing traffic. The independent candidate said he would work to rescue children living on the streets and those forced into begging, provide them with medical care and rehabilitate them through child-care institutions. He set a target of making Vijayawada free of children living on the streets within three years.

Questioning the incomplete underground drainage works, he alleged that around Rs 200 crore had been spent while the project remained unfinished and that the remaining funds had been diverted elsewhere. He also demanded an account of the Rs 600 crore in public donations reportedly received during the floods and details of permanent flood-mitigation measures.

Expressing concern over alleged personal attacks on social media and the limited time available to reach voters, Venkateswara Rao criticised the State Election Commission’s handling of the election process.

He lamented that the Commission had not allotted him an election symbol so far and questioned how he could complete his campaign within six days without a symbol.