Ambati Rambabu flays TDP chief for resorting to 'diversion' politics

Vijayawada: Sattenapalli YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu came down heavily on opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for resorting to diversion politics, while the entire State is celebrating Chief Minister's birthday and the launch of OTS scheme.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the MLA slammed TDP leaders for making baseless allegations against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that he was trying to plunder Christian lands. He said that Naidu has been pursuing diversion politics amid the celebrations by bringing religions.

Ambati said that the Chief Minister stood by the promises made to the people and fulfilled over 95 per cent of the manifesto. Naidu cheated women on loan waiver unlike Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has kept his poll promise and has been clearing those outstanding dues of Rs 26,000 crore in a phased manner under YSR Aasara. He said that the opposition leader will only dream of doing things and completely ignores implementation while in power.

In 40 years of political life, Naidu had done nothing for the people's welfare, other than working for his own benefits. He hadn't done anything for Christians either and there were several attacks on them during the TDP regime. In regard to Guntur incident, he said that it was only a small fight after getting drunk, but the TDP leaders were spreading a false campaign that the YSRCP activists had attacked a Dalit.

He said that people are well aware of Naidu and they knew all his words are only of a desire to secure power, instead of concern over the public.