Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced sanction of Rs 70 crore for the development of the temple after he presented the silk robes to the presiding deity Goddess Kanakadurga here on Wednesday.

Devastanam chairman Pyla Somi Naidu addressing the media after the chief minister left the temple premises that the chief minister would issue the orders soon on the sanctionof the funds of Rs 70 crore for the development of the temple.

The funds would be utilised for constructing revetment to the hill to avoid landslides, solar power plant for the kitchen, and for the construction of the shed for tonsure and for other development works. EO M V Suresh Babu, district collector A Md Imtiaz, Devastanam members Sujata and Kanugu Bala were also present.