Andhra Pradesh government permits film shootings in State

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh state Film, TV, Theatre Development Corporation managing director T Vijay Kumar Reddy said that the state government has issued orders allowing the filmmakers to shoot in the state by following the Covid-19 guidelines.



In a statement, T Vijay Kumar Reddy said that the corporation will give permissions to the film makers to shoot in the government properties and premises. He appealed to the film makers and producers to utilise the opportunity.

It may be recalled that the government has stopped permitting film shooting after the breakout of the pandemic in the state. However, after the Central government issued standard operating procedure (SoP) and guidelines on August 21, the state has also issued orders to allow film shooting.

As per the SoP, all the technicians must wear mask during the shooting with the exception to the actors. During the shooting, the equipment and set should be sanitised. If it is not possible to opt for hand wash, sanitisers should be used by the technicians as well as actors. The six-foot physical distance should be maintained by the technicians unless it is technically not possible.

During the screening in the cinema theatres, the guidelines should be displayed for the audience to take precautions, said T Vijay Kumar Reddy.

The details of precautions can be obtained by for the website www.apsftvtdc.in.