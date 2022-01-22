Andhra Pradesh Government will undertake compassionate postings: Minister Sri Ranganadha Raju

Vijayawada: The State government will provide jobs to the family members of government employees, who died of Covid-19, under compassionate grounds, said Minister for Housing Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju.

The Minister released the diary of Assistant Engineers' Association of Housing department here on Friday.

Addressing the employees of Housing department, Minister Raju reiterated that the government was committed for the welfare of the employees. He recalled that the YCP government had expedited the files of promotions to the employees of Housing department, which has been pending for quite some time and promoted all the eligible employees.

The Minister appealed to the employees of the Housing department to work hard to complete the houses under the prestigious housing scheme embarked by the State government.

Sri Ranganadha Raju said that the Jagananna Sampurna Gruha Hakku scheme would be beneficial to the poor and the beneficiaries in the rural areas would be allowed to pay Rs 10,000 in two installments.

Assistant Engineers Association president Subrahmanyam, secretary Muralimohan and treasurer Ramakrishnam Raju and convener Srinivas were also present.