Andhra Pradesh: Rare civet cat spotted in Vijayawada, forest officials rescue it

The rare civet cat, which mostly appears in the seshachalam forest was spotted in Vijayawada. The locals have been witnessed this rare civet cat roaming in the trees in the Brundavan Colony of Vijayawada for the last three days. However, on Tuesday night, the locals who noticed the cat entered into a house near A convention center closed the door, grabbed the cat, and locked it in a cage.

The denizens had seen the rare car on Wednesday and identified it as a civet cat that is generally found in Tirumala Seshachalam forests. The locals believe that the cat would have come to the city with vehicles that come from forests to move the vegetables to the Tirumala Nithyananda program.

Upon knowing the information, forest officials came to the spot and took measures to leave the cat in the forest. The forest officials said that the cat has come to the city in search of food as it could not find in forests due to rains.


