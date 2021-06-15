Andhra Pradesh: Woman Sub Inspector attempts suicide in Vijayawada over alleged love affair

The shocking incident occurred in Ayodhya Nagar under Ajit Singh Nagar police station, where a woman Probationary Sub Inspector attempted suicide. According to police, a young woman from A. Kondur mandal got a job as a sub-inspector a few months ago. She is currently working as a PSI (Probationary SI) in Satyanarayanapuram and attempted suicide at her home in Ayodhya Nagar around 11.30 pm on the 12th of this month. She informed SI, who works at the city's CCS that she was dying. He immediately told Satyanarayapuram CI Balamurali Krishna and reached her house. Ajit Singh Nagar, Satyanarayanapuram police arrived there and broke down the door of the house and rushed to a private hospital in Singhnagar on suspicion of having committed suicide by drinking bottles of nail polish and sanitiser. She was handed over to family members after initial healing. Ajit Singh Nagar police on Sunday registered a case against the woman PS for attempting suicide.

It seems that the reason for the suicide attempt incident of a female PS is a love affair. Information that she is in love with a Sub Inspector from A. Kondur and currently working in CCS. It is reported that Probationary SI recently tried to commit suicide out of remorse after he married another young woman.

Meanwhile, Machavaram police received a complaint a week ago against a woman PS who had attempted suicide. The Sub Inspector's wife, who works at CCS, had lodged a written complaint with the police alleging that her husband had been receiving phone calls during the night. She alleged that several messages in the cell were suspicious and that she was harassing her husband.

Recently, there were rumours that a female PSI was attempting suicide due to a love affair. Superiors seem to be serious about this incident. It is credible information that a full investigation into the incident is underway, and action is being taken against the women PSC and the CCS‌ SI.