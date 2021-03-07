Andhra Pradesh Women's team bags bronze medal in soft tennis championship

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh women's soft tennis team won the bronze medal in All India 17th Senior Soft Tennis Championship being held at Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir from March 4 to 8.

Team members N Anusha, S Yasasvi, K Preeti, P Yutika, K Chaya, V Krishna Keertana and G Kasturi displayed outstanding skills in the game and won the bronze medal, said general secretary of Andhra Pradesh soft tennis association D Naveen Kumar.

He said the Andhra Pradesh team defeated Gujarat by 2-1 in the quarter finals and reached the semi-finals. The team lost in the semi-finals to Tamil Nadu. In the men's category, Andhra Pradesh team lost to Haryana in the quarter finals.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh assistant director P Ramakrishna, sports officers Md Sirajuddin, A Mahesh Babu, Krishna district association SAI chief coach B Srinivas, Andhra Pradesh soft tennis association president V Srinubabu and others congratulated the team.