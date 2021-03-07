Andhra Pradesh Women's team bags bronze medal in soft tennis championship
Andhra Pradesh women’s soft tennis team won the bronze medal in All India 17th Senior Soft Tennis Championship being held at Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir from March 4 to 8.
Team members N Anusha, S Yasasvi, K Preeti, P Yutika, K Chaya, V Krishna Keertana and G Kasturi displayed outstanding skills in the game and won the bronze medal, said general secretary of Andhra Pradesh soft tennis association D Naveen Kumar.
He said the Andhra Pradesh team defeated Gujarat by 2-1 in the quarter finals and reached the semi-finals. The team lost in the semi-finals to Tamil Nadu. In the men's category, Andhra Pradesh team lost to Haryana in the quarter finals.
Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh assistant director P Ramakrishna, sports officers Md Sirajuddin, A Mahesh Babu, Krishna district association SAI chief coach B Srinivas, Andhra Pradesh soft tennis association president V Srinubabu and others congratulated the team.