AP Brahmin corpn CEO relieved of duties
Vijayawada: The state government ordered a key administrative change in the Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Cooperative Credit Society relieving G Nagasai of his responsibilities as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and General Manager (FAC) of AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation. He was directed to return immediately to his parent department, the Cooperation Department.
The revenue (endowments-I) department issued orders to this effect on Thursday.
The government also directed that all records, files and furniture under the custody of G. Nagasai be handed over to Seelam Suryachandra Sekhar Azad, who is holding additional charge as managing director (FAC) of the corporation.
The managing director has been instructed to make immediate alternative arrangements to ensure the smooth functioning of the corporation and prevent any disruption to its administrative activities.
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